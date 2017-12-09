End Zone Playoff scores: 12/9 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Playoff scores: 12/9

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here is Pete with all of your high school football playoff scores: 

State Quarterfinals

Coronado 49
Denton Ryan 69

State Semifinals 

Borden County 70
Happy 38

Tioga
Jonesboro

