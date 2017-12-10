Reminder: LISD student holiday Monday, Dec. 11 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Reminder: LISD student holiday Monday, Dec. 11

Monday, Dec. 11 is a holiday for all Lubbock ISD students while staff attends professional development.

