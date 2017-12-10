1 killed in Dickens County crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

1 killed in Dickens County crash

DICKENS COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened two miles north of Dickens on Highway 70 around 5 p.m. Sunday.

DPS tells us this is a one-vehicle crash with one person confirmed dead at the scene.

We'll continue to update this story as more information is released.

