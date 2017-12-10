DPS identifies driver killed in Dickens County crash

DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened two miles north of Dickens on Highway 70 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

This was a one-vehicle crash with one person confirmed dead at the scene.

DPS says a Ford pickup was traveling northbound on US 70 when it traveled across the southbound lanes. The vehicle continued into the ditch, striking a concrete culvert.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt but was not ejected.

The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Dale Hon of Dickens.

