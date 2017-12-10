I Beat Pete: Snowball Throw & Catch at Santa Land

This week we headed out to Santa Land at Mackenzie Park for a snowball toss and catch challenge. Santa Land is now open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 23.

For our challenge, we would throw snowballs from different distances and our teammate had to catch them in a bucket on their head.

The Lubbock Parks & Recreation team went with two former LCU softball players, pitcher Katlyn Holmes and catcher Kalee Robinson.

If you have a challenge for 2018, be sure to email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

