I Beat Pete: Snowball Throw & Catch at Santa Land

This week we headed out to Santa Land at Mackenzie Park for a snowball toss and catch challenge. Santa Land is now open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 23.
For our challenge, we would throw snowballs from different distances and our teammate had to catch them in a bucket on their head.
The Lubbock Parks & Recreation team went with two former LCU softball players, pitcher Katlyn Holmes and catcher Kalee Robinson.
If you have a challenge for 2018, be sure to email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.