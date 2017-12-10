Red Raider volleyball faces Ole Miss in the NIVC finals

The Texas Tech volleyball team will face Ole Miss in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Final on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Red Raiders (19-14) visit Ole Miss (21-14) for the NIVC title match, after beating TCU 3-1 and picking up their fourth win in a row. It's the first title match of any kind for the Texas Tech volleyball program.

After a pair of sweeps at San Marcos regional, the Red Raiders earned a pair of four-set victories in Fort Worth to earn a berth in Tuesday's championship match.

