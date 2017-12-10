Red Raider volleyball faces Ole Miss in the NIVC finals

The Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Coronado Mustangs and Blair Conwright.
The KCBD Sports Xtra team looks back at our area teams competing in the high school football playoffs over the weekend.
The KCBD Sports Xtra team breaks down all things in the world of Texas Tech sports. They talk about the Red Raider volleyball team breaking program records. As well as giving a preview of the Birmingham bowl, and they talk about both Red Raider basketball teams.
The Texas Tech volleyball team will face Ole Miss in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Final on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.
This week we headed out to Santa Land at Mackenzie Park for a snowball toss and catch challenge. Santa Land is now open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 23.
