Red Raider volleyball faces Ole Miss in the NIVC finals - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raider volleyball faces Ole Miss in the NIVC finals

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech volleyball team will face Ole Miss in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Final on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Red Raiders (19-14) visit Ole Miss (21-14) for the NIVC title match, after beating TCU 3-1 and picking up their fourth win in a row. It's the first title match of any kind for the Texas Tech volleyball program.

After a pair of sweeps at San Marcos regional, the Red Raiders earned a pair of four-set victories in Fort Worth to earn a berth in Tuesday's championship match.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

