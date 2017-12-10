KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

The KCBD Sports Xtra team breaks down all things in the world of Texas Tech sports. They talk about the Red Raider volleyball team breaking program records. As well as giving a preview of the Birmingham bowl, and they talk about both Red Raider basketball teams.
