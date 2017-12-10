KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

The Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Coronado Mustangs and Blair Conwright.

In the Class 5A State Quarterfinal game against Denton Ryan, Coronado's Blair Conwright made a spectacular catch and kept both feet in bounds for a Mustangs first down. Coronado did fall to Denton Ryan in the game 69-49, the Mustangs finish the season 13-1.

