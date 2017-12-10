KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

ABILENE, TX (KCBD) -

The Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Coronado Mustangs and Blair Conwright.

In the Class 5A State Quarterfinal game against Denton Ryan, Coronado's Blair Conwright made a spectacular catch and kept both feet in bounds for a Mustangs first down. Coronado did fall to Denton Ryan in the game 69-49, the Mustangs finish the season 13-1.

