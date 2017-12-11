7 cotton modules destroyed in fire near New Deal

New Deal, Abernathy and Idalou fire crews battled a grass and cotton module fire northeast of New Deal Sunday night.

Several cotton modules burned along with surrounding grass and fields near the intersection of CR 5300 and FM 2800.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday morning, smoke was still visible from the seven cotton modules that caught fire.

