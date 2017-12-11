Fire crews battling large grass, cotton module fire NE of New De - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire crews battling large grass, cotton module fire NE of New Deal

Source: KCBD Tower Cam Source: KCBD Tower Cam
NEW DEAL, TX (KCBD) -

New Deal, Abernathy and Idalou fire crews are battling a grass and cotton module fire northeast of New Deal.

Several cotton modules are burning along with surrounding grass and fields.

Heavy smoke has severely reduced visibility in the area.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

