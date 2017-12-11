Warm temps continue into next week

Sunday was a classic example of the power of super dry air. Humidity values were less than 10 percent. Morning low was 22 in Lubbock. The high was 70 degrees, leaving a 48-degree range in temperatures for Lubbock International Airport on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High clouds increasing which should allow for a warmer overnight low. The air is still VERY dry, so temperatures should fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s despite high clouds. West winds may keep some areas above freezing, especially eastern areas.

MONDAY:

High clouds, breezy and warm. Dry cold front arrives after noon. This may create temperature challenges, but even Amarillo should make it into the middle 60s. I expect highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Elevated fire dangers due to low humidity, warmer temperatures and very dry air.

TUESDAY:

Cooler temperatures expected as north flow continues. Highs around 60 degrees with a few 50s possible if high clouds show up. No precipitation chances.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and dry again. Elevated fire dangers. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Another weak dry front with cooler highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Warm, dry southwest winds again. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND:

Weak cold front possible Sunday and Monday. Models not in agreement, so temperatures remain above normal until they come into agreement.

CHRISTMAS COLD SNAP?

Models are still showing precipitation Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across West Texas. Models go back and forth, but have shown this for a couple of days. Like last night, don't sell the farm yet! Sunday's run is also showing cold air in place both days. Still 15 days away, so no way to tell for sure.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.