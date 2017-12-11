VIDEO: Protecting your home from a fire; remember to water your Christmas tree

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Republicans are negotiating with Democrats on the contentious issue of how much the government should spend on the military and domestic agencies to avert a holiday shutdown, among other issues.
New Deal, Abernathy and Idalou fire crews battled a grass and cotton module fire northeast of New Deal Sunday night. Several cotton modules burned along with surrounding grass and fields near the intersection of CR 5300 and FM 2800.
The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is free to the public. Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community together to celebrate the holiday season with Christmas songs, hot chocolate, cookies, ornament decorating, and Crusty’s Wood Fired Pizza.
Maggie Trejo Supercenter will be hosting Pancho Clos on Sunday, December 17, 2017, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. The American G.I. Forum co-hosts this annual city-wide presentation of Pancho Clos each year. This holiday program provides holiday cheer, goodies, and a chance for kids to tell Pancho Clos their Christmas wishes.
