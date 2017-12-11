Maggie Trejo Supercenter to host Pancho Clos

Maggie Trejo Supercenter will be hosting Pancho Clos on Sunday, December 17, 2017, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The American G.I. Forum co-hosts this annual city-wide presentation of Pancho Clos each year. This holiday program provides holiday cheer, goodies, and a chance for kids to tell Pancho Clos their Christmas wishes.

The Lubbock Chapter of the American G.I. Forum founded the "Pancho Clos" concept in 1971, and they continue to co-sponsor this event with the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Area families and their children are invited to join in the festivities for this traditional Christmas event. Admission is free!

Maggie Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street. The center is open Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call 806-767-2705.

