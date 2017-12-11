The Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard

The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is free to the public.

Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community together to celebrate the holiday season with Christmas songs, hot chocolate, cookies, ornament decorating, and Crusty’s Wood Fired Pizza.

"This event is something new that the Center is really excited about," said Brooke Witcher, Center Director. "We want to bring the community together right before the holidays, which is what it’s all about."

For more information, please call (806) 775-3560 or visit www.buddyhollycenter.org. The Buddy Holly Center is located at 1801 Crickets Ave.

