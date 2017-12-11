Fund set up to help Navy vets, three children after house fire

John and Gerika Morgan and their three children, Raylea, 6, Gabe, 3, and Abigail, 4 months, were not home when the fire started in their home in Smyer.

They had been remodeling, but they had just moved into their home, just a little more than a month before, when the fire started on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The fire started in their bedroom, but the entire house was damaged by smoke. The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

John and Gerika are both U.S. Navy veterans. John is a Lubbock Police Officer. Gerika is working on her degree and will be graduating soon from Texas Tech.

The Morgans hope to be back into their home soon, but the house will have to be gutted and remodeled, and they expect that to take at least six months. They are staying with family for now.

Their little girls, Raylea and Abigail, have a genetic disorder called citrullinemia type 1. Citrullinemia is an autosomal recessive urea cycle disorder that causes ammonia and other toxic substances to accumulate in the blood.

The Lubbock Police Department has reached out to help the Morgans by setting up a donation box in the LPD briefing room. The LPD Foundation and the Lubbock Professional Police Association are also pitching in.

If you would like to donate to the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.

