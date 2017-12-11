Lubbock man charged with arson, setting fire to shed in 2400 block of 1st

38-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a shed and spread to a home in the 2400 block of 1st Street.

The fire started in a small efficiency apartment that was being used as a storage shed in the back yard of the property.

One of the residents told police she had been in a romantic relationship with Michael Anthony Garcia and he had become abusive, threatening her and her father.

The morning of the fire, she told police she heard Garcia banging on the doors and windows of her house and yelling for her to come out.

Someone driving by noticed the fire and notified neighbors who helped evacuate the home.

The fire destroyed the interior of the shed and spread to the back porch of the home.

After examination of the scene, fire investigators believe Garcia set the fire between 4:30 and 4:48 a.m. on Dec. 8.

He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $80,000 bond.

