Steve Smith steps down as head football coach/athletic director at Sundown

KCBD Sports has confirmed that Steve Smith has stepped down from being the head football coach/athletic director at Sundown ISD.

Smith has been the head coach at Sundown since 2014, and led the Roughnecks to a 10-2 record last season.

Smith’s overall record in Sundown was 25-21.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

