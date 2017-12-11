Steve Smith steps down as head football coach/athletic director at Sundown

KCBD Sports has confirmed that Steve Smith has stepped down from being the head football coach/athletic director at Sundown ISD.
Smith has been the head coach at Sundown since 2014, and led the Roughnecks to a 10-2 record last season.
Smith’s overall record in Sundown was 25-21.
We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.