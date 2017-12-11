Police, fire, EMS on scene of rollover on 19th and Quaker

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Information from Lubbock Police Department With holiday shopping in full swing, our investigators are trying to crack down on package thefts this year. Our Crime Suppression Squad has been keeping a close eye on package theft reports and are looking at ways to deter these "porch pirates."
Thousands of dollars are going up in flames as cotton modules catch fire across the South Plains.
John and Gerika Morgan and their three children, Raylea, 6, Gabe, 3, and Abigail, 4 months, were not home when the fire started in their home in Smyer.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in a rollover that happened just after 4 p.m. at 19th and Quaker. Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane on 19th Street.
