Police, fire, EMS on scene of rollover on 19th and Quaker

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

There is no word on if anyone was injured in a rollover that happened just after 4 p.m. at 19th and Quaker.

Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane on 19th Street.

There are two vehicles involved in the crash.

There is no information on how the rollover happened.

