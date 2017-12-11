Keenan Evans named Big 12 Player of the Week

It was announced Monday, that Texas Tech senior guard Keenan Evans was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.
This is a career first for Evans, and the first time a Red Raider has won this award since 2012. (When Jaye Crockett won it on December 31st, 2012.)
Evans won the award after his stellar performance against Nevada, where he scored a career high 32-points.
