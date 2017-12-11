Jack Anderson named Freshman All-American by ESPN

It was announced Monday morning, that Texas Tech freshman right guard Jack Anderson was named to the Freshman All-America team compiled by ESPN.

Anderson is the first Red Raider to be named an All-American since 2013, when Davis Webb and Baker Mayfield were both named All-Americans.

Jack Anderson started all 12-games this season, and was a major impact in the running games improvement.

The run game is averaging nearly a yard more per carry than last season.

