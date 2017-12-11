List of Republican, Democrat candidates for Lubbock County - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

List of Republican, Democrat candidates for Lubbock County

Lubbock County Republicans and Democrats released their list of primary candidates on Monday, Dec. 11.

The last day to register to vote will be Feb. 5.

First day of early voting will be Feb. 20. Last day of early voting will be March 2.

The primary election will be held March 6.

You can find more details from the Texas State Elections office here.

REPUBLICAN

County Clerk

Kelly J. Pinion

County Commissioner Pct.2

Jason Corley
Mark E. Heinrich

County Commissioner Pct.4

Chad W. Seay
Patti Jones

County Judge

Curtis Parrish
Gary Boren
Karen S. Gibson

County Treasurer

Chris Winn

Criminal District Attorney Lubbock County

K. Sunshine Stanek

District Clerk

Barbara M. Sucsy

District Judge, 137th Judicial District

John (Trey) McClendon

District Judge, 237th Judicial District

Les Hatch

District Judge, 364th Judicial District

Billy Eichman

Judge, County Court-at-Law No.1

Mark Hocker

Judge, County Court-at-Law No.2

Drue Farmer

Judge, County Court-at-Law No.3

David Nelson
Phillip Hays

Justice of the Peace Pct.1

Jim Hansen

Justice of the Peace Pct.2

Clemmie E. Payne, Jr.
Mark Allen Meurer
Susan Rowley

Justice of the Peace Pct.4

Ann-Marie Carruth

State Representative District 84

John Frullo

DEMOCRATS

U.S. Senate

Beto O’Rourke

U.S. House of Representatives TX-19

Miguel Levario

Texas Governor

Jeffrey Payne

Texas Lt. Governor

Mike Collier

Texas Ag Commissioner

Kim Olson

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Roman McAllen

TX House District 83

Drew Landry

TX House District 84

Samantha Fields
Austin Michael Carrizales

Lubbock County Commissioner Pct 2

Nick Harpster

Lubbock County Commissioner Pct 4

T.G. Caraway

Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Aurora Chaides-Hernandez

Lubbock County Constable Pct. 3

Marina Garcia

