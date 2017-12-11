Dry, sunny and cooler through the weekend

Sunny, dry and cooler, then warmer, then cooler and still no rain through the weekend forecast.

The La Nina pattern means dry conditions with plenty of sunshine and usually above-normal daytime temperatures.

For Lubbock this week, highs will vary from the mid-50s to near 70 degrees as weak cold fronts move through the South Plains about every other day. With the dry air it will be cold at night with most of the overnight lows in the low to mid 20s in Lubbock and even lower temps in the northwest South Plains.

Elevated fire danger will become a concern later in the week. With warmer temps on Friday and Saturday, the winds will increase and that will create the higher potential for grass fires.

Rain chances may edge back into the area by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.