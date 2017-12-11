Abernathy, New Deal Fire Departments fighting Monday night house fire

A house fire that started Monday night in between Abernathy and New Deal has left a family of seven homeless.

The home at 1400 E CR 5300 was fully engulfed after the fire started sometime before 10 p.m. Monday. Crews from New Deal, Abernathy and Idalou responded to the fire.

The house was fully engulfed and now the Red Cross is assisting the family.

