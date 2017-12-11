Fire destroys future home for family of 7 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire destroys future home for family of 7

ABERNATHY, TX (KCBD) -

A house fire that started Monday night in between Abernathy and New Deal destroyed a home being remodeled for a family of seven.

The home at 1400 E CR 5300 was engulfed after the fire started sometime before 10 p.m. Monday. Crews from New Deal, Abernathy and Idalou responded to the fire.

Victims of the fire say they live in a trailer house on the property and were remodeling the home for their family.

Officials have not released a cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

