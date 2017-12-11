Boil water notice issued for City of O'Donnell

Provided by O'Donnell Volunteer Fire Department

The City of O'Donnell has issued a Boil Water Notice as of Monday night, due to a water line break at the corner of 1st and Doak Street.

This notice will remain in effect until a notice receding the Boil Water Notice is issued.

Customers planning to use water for consumption or to cook with, should bring the water to a rolling boil for about three to four minutes, to insure that any possible contamination is killed from the water.