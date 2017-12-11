Boil water notice lifted for City of O'Donnell

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.
After five years of being based in Lubbock, the Texas Plains Trail Region has moved its headquarters to Spur. The organization, which works to promote tourism within 52 counties of the South Plains, feels the move exemplifies the mission of the org.
After five years of being based in Lubbock, the Texas Plains Trail Region has moved its headquarters to Spur. The organization, which works to promote tourism within 52 counties of the South Plains, feels the move exemplifies the mission of the org.