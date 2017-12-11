Boil water notice lifted for City of O'Donnell - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Boil water notice lifted for City of O'Donnell

(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)

The City of O'Donnell has lifted the Boil Water Notice that was put in place Monday night.

The boil water notice was issued due to a water line break at the corner of 1st and Doak Street.

