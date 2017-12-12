Tech Board of Regents to meet Thursday, Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tech Board of Regents to meet Thursday, Friday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Texas Tech University) (Source: Texas Tech University)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech University System's Board of Regents will meet Thursday and Friday to discuss topics important to the system as a whole.

The System has put out a list of times and topics the board will talk about during this meeting. The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Thursday, December 14

8:30 a.m. – Joint Meeting of the TTU System Board of Regents, the Executive Committee of the Texas Tech Foundation Board, the Investment Advisory Committee and the ASU Foundation Board

9:45 a.m. – Recess

10:00 a.m. – Facilities Committee

10:35 a.m. – Finance and Administration Committee

11:20 a.m. – Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee

11:40 a.m. – Audit Committee

1:00 p.m. – Executive Session

3:00 p.m. – Following Executive Session, the Board will reconvene into open session and recess for the day

Friday, December 15

8:30 a.m. – Call to order; reconvene Meeting of the Board
Introductions and Recognitions
Report from Texas Secretary of State Rolando B. Pablos

9:50 a.m. – Executive Session (if necessary)

10:00 a.m. – Following Executive Session, the Board will reconvene into open session

12:00 p.m. – Adjournment

The system also has the full agenda for the meeting posted. Those interested may also watch the meeting livestream

