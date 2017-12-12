Sand mine plant to host job fair in Lamesa Wednesday

The U.S. Silica Frac Sand Mine Plant has announced it will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Lamesa Chamber of Commerce building at 123 Main St. in Lamesa.

The company is looking for new employees for its latest frac sand mine which is located about 60 miles north of Midland. This mine is predicted to produce around 2.6 million tons of surging frac annually.

The job openings include: plant operator, maintenance tech, electricians, mobile equipment operator, IT tech, human resources, administrative assistant, logistics coordinator and lab technicians.

