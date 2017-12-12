Crosbyton museum to display man-made objects from 300 million ye - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crosbyton museum to display man-made objects from 300 million years ago

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Impression of metal object found by Todd Jurasek (Source: Todd Jurasek, news release) Impression of metal object found by Todd Jurasek (Source: Todd Jurasek, news release)
CROSBYTON, TX (KCBD) -

Casts for what are said to be man-made objects found in coal beds are to be displayed for examination 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in the Mt. Blanco Fossil Museum located at 124 W. Main Rd. in Crosbyton.

The objects, which were found in a remote location near the Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas border, were discovered in October by adventurer Todd Jurasek. Shaped similar to modern-day plumbing valves, the metal objects are said to have been deposited about 220 million years before the T-Rex was roaming the earth and 300 million years before humans existed.

"This re-writes all the theories about how old the Earth is and about how long humans who could manufacture machine-made metal equipment have existed," Joe Taylor, found of the Mt. Blanco museum said in a news release.

Casts will also be available for individuals and institutions who wish to study these within their own facilities. 

