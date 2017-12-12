Arrington confident in tax bill's success

It’s a topic that is heavily discussed across the country right now, tax reform and its possible impact on all Americans.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 spoke with Congressman Jodey Arrington to get his view on tax reform.

Arrington describes tax reform as the single, biggest initiative legislatively to get the economy growing and to give middle class families an opportunity to keep more of the money they earn and also give them an opportunity at a better paying job.

Arrington said far too many jobs go overseas and they are focused on keeping those jobs here in America.



He also believes this is a tax break for the middle class and he is focused on helping those right here in West Texas.

“I just want to see all together that the death tax, which is an unfair, un-American tax on our family farmers and ranchers and small family owned businesses. I want that thing to be gone for good, not just temporary,” Arrington said.

Arrington said he is very confident this bill will make it to the president’s desk, but he says they need to see the tax code simplified in the final version.

And, he wants to see the tax cuts implemented immediately on both the individual and business side.

