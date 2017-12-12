Lubbock police deploying Nighttime Traffic Squad on 82nd, 98th S - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police deploying Nighttime Traffic Squad on 82nd, 98th Street

Source: LPD Facebook

Lubbock police are asking for public cooperation as they deploy their Nighttime Traffic Squad along 82nd and 98th Street on Tuesday night.

They posted this message to their Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon:

Ladies and Gentlemen of Lubbock...while today is no different when it comes to these bad boys being out and about on the roadways....what IS different is that we're letting YOU know where our Nighttime Traffic Squad will be patrolling very heavily....along 82nd and 98th street!

So, this is US asking YOU for #voluntarycompliance along our Lubbock roads! We don't want to put a damper on your holiday spirit, but we would MUCH rather you make it home to your loved ones safely this holiday season!

