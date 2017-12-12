South Plains Electric Cooperative to Donate Sweatpants to Students for PTA Reading Challenge

Provided by South Plains Electric Cooperative

Every student at Westwind Elementary will receive a pair of sweatpants from South Plains Electric Cooperative, just in time for the holidays—and the cold weather. The school will have a presentation to hand out the sweatpants on Friday, December 15 at 2 p.m. in the cafeteria.

The Parent Teacher Association at Westwind Elementary teamed up with South Plains Electric Cooperative to create a reading challenge for the students. Westwind students met their reading goal and will benefit from SPEC’s donation.

Westwind Elementary PTA President, Stephanie Lara, set a goal that required students to read 3,000 books in a little under a month. That meant each student had to read approximately five books. Lara contacted SPEC, and together, they gave students an incentive to increase their reading and finish the semester strong. The Cooperative agreed to buy sweatpants for all the students to ensure they stay warm this winter.

This is the fourth year Westwind Elementary and the Cooperative have teamed up. In the past, the Cooperative rewarded students with gloves and hats, shoes and hooded pullovers.