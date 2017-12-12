2 injured, one killed in crash near Colorado City; injured brought to UMC

Two people were injured and one person was killed in a crash just east of Colorado City in Mitchell County on Monday.

According to DPS, 51-year-old Clemente Gallegos Ramos, 51, of Dallas, was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup on I-20 going West when the tread on the rear driver's side tire came off. The vehicle went into a side skid and crashed into the guardrail head-on. The vehicle rolled over onto its top and came to rest on the roadway. Clemente Ramos died on the scene.

One passenger, 77-year-old Juventina Ramos, of Durango, was brought to UMC in Lubbock with critical injuries.

The other passenger, 40-year-old Maria Gallegos, of Dallas, was brought to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries. She is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but the passengers were not, according to DPS.

The crash is under investigation.

