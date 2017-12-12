North, east and westbound traffic affected by crash at 34th and - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

North, east and westbound traffic affected by crash at 34th and Indiana

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

There are some traffic delays near the intersection of 34th and Indiana caused by a crash.

The crash is affecting northbound, eastbound and westbound traffic.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection until the crash can be cleared.

