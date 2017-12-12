Homeless man indicted after victim was robbed, stabbed at Lubbock hotel

A homeless man has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand jury on charges of aggravated robbery, stemming from an incident that happened on Oct. 15 at the La Quinta Inn at 601 Ave. Q.

Emergency officials were called to the hotel for reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found 59-year-old David Michael with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Bobby Cisneros, was arrested that night and charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The suspect is thought to be homeless and according to the police report, he walked into the hotel and asked for a cup of coffee. The report said he noticed Michael sitting in the lobby area watching television and walked over and asked him for money. When Michael told him no, Cisneros walked off into the hotel, then came straight back to Michael and began stabbing him in the back of the neck.

Police say there was a scuffle and Michael was stabbed multiple times. The report says Cisneros kept asking for Michael's wallet but kept stabbing him.

The victim had several cuts around his body and was hospitalized.

The grand jury indictment says Cisneros committed the felony offense of forgery in 1987 and the felony of injury to the elderly in 1989. He was convicted in both cases.

