Crime Suppression Unit developing new methods to catch holiday thieves

The crime suppression squad is a proactive unit made up of 10 officers that focus on the biggest crime trends happening in Lubbock. Right now, that trend is package thefts.

Most recently, an investigator with the Crime Suppression Unit had spotted a package in a neighborhood that caught his eye. Thinking like a thief, he decided to watch that house where the package was delivered.

"He set up on that package, started watching vehicles coming out of the area and eventually, it resulted in a successful apprehension of a package thief," said Sgt. Brad McMahan with the Lubbock Police Department.

Crime Suppression Unit officers drive unmarked cars and wear street clothes in an effort to blend in. McMahan says that's where a lot of their success comes from.

From January to November of 2017, those officers have made 352 arrests, served 343 warrants. recovered over $2 million in property and recovered 79 guns and 154 vehicles.

But, they aren't called to a certain geographical area in the city.

"If we see a problem in a particular area, then we attack that problem," McMahan said.

Since the Crime Suppression Unit is trend-driven, they see a variety of crimes throughout the year.

Another popular crime in the winter months is vehicle theft.

"A lot of people leave their vehicles warming up in the morning when they're getting ready for work," said McMahan.

Resulting in a spike in vehicle thefts.

McMahan encourages people to not make themselves a target.

"There are regular crews of people that drive around just looking for cars warming up," McMahan said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.