Lubbock man indicted, charged with destroying evidence - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged with destroying evidence

Darren Fontenot, 30 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Darren Fontenot, 30 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday charged with destroying evidence during a police chase.

Court records say 31-year-old Darren Fontenot has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and with destroying evidence (methamphetamine).

Fontenot was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation back on Aug. 18, 2009.

Fontenot was arrested after a car and foot chase back on July 7, 2016.

Two other people were arrested in that incident but have not been indicted as of Dec. 12.

