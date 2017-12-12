Lubbock man indicted, charged with destroying evidence

A Lubbock man was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday charged with destroying evidence during a police chase.

Court records say 31-year-old Darren Fontenot has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and with destroying evidence (methamphetamine).

Fontenot was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation back on Aug. 18, 2009.

Fontenot was arrested after a car and foot chase back on July 7, 2016.

Two other people were arrested in that incident but have not been indicted as of Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.