Murder suspect indicted, charged with aggravated robbery

The suspect in the deadly Sunday night shooting of 20-year-old Peter Caballero, 19-year-old Prince Tariq Richards, is in custody, charged with 1st degree felony murder. He was indicted on a separate charge of aggravated robbery on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Richards is accused of aggravated robbery against a woman 65 years of age or older. He is also accused of grabbing or pushing her, causing her to strike a hard object.

The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2017.

He is in jail on a combined $350,000 bond that includes the murder and aggravated robbery.

