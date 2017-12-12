Murder suspect indicted, charged with aggravated robbery - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Murder suspect indicted, charged with aggravated robbery

Prince Tariq Richards, 19 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Prince Tariq Richards, 19 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The suspect in the deadly Sunday night shooting of 20-year-old Peter Caballero, 19-year-old Prince Tariq Richards, is in custody, charged with 1st degree felony murder. He was indicted on a separate charge of aggravated robbery on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Richards is accused of aggravated robbery against a woman 65 years of age or older. He is also accused of grabbing or pushing her, causing her to strike a hard object.

The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2017.

He is in jail on a combined $350,000 bond that includes the murder and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

