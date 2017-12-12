Lubbock man indicted, charged with aggravated assault

28-year-old Henry Colton was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault. He's accused of striking a victim and threatening her with a machete during a domestic disturbance back on Sept. 20, 2017.

The victim told Lubbock police that Colton choked her, threatened her, and hit her several times with a closed fist.

Colton is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.