Lubbock man indicted, charged with aggravated assault - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged with aggravated assault

Henry Colton, 28 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Henry Colton, 28 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

28-year-old Henry Colton was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault. He's accused of striking a victim and threatening her with a machete during a domestic disturbance back on Sept. 20, 2017.

The victim told Lubbock police that Colton choked her, threatened her, and hit her several times with a closed fist.

Colton is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:57 AM EST2017-12-13 10:57:08 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:56 AM EST2017-12-13 10:56:08 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

  • Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:54 AM EST2017-12-13 10:54:41 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly