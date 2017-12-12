Lubbock police searching for 'taco dinner' robbery suspect

Lubbock police are searching for a robbery suspect who wrestled and punched a United employee while trying to steal ingredients for a taco dinner.

The incident happened back on Aug. 30, 2017 at the United at 82nd Street & Boston.

If you can identify this suspect, or if you have any information about this case, police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000. If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

