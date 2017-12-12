Texas Tech volleyball falls in NIVC Championship

The terrific postseason run of the Texas Tech volleyball team came to an end in the NIVC Championship as they were swept by Ole Miss 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
The terrific postseason run of the Texas Tech volleyball team came to an end in the NIVC Championship as they were swept by Ole Miss 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
It was announced Monday morning, that Texas Tech freshman right guard Jack Anderson was named to the Freshman All-America team compiled by ESPN.
It was announced Monday morning, that Texas Tech freshman right guard Jack Anderson was named to the Freshman All-America team compiled by ESPN.
Texas Tech senior guard Keenan Evans is Big 12 Player of the Week.
Texas Tech senior guard Keenan Evans is Big 12 Player of the Week.
KCBD Sports has confirmed that Steve Smith has stepped down from being the head football coach/athletic director at Sundown ISD.
KCBD Sports has confirmed that Steve Smith has stepped down from being the head football coach/athletic director at Sundown ISD.
The Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Coronado Mustangs and Blair Conwright.
The Sports Xtra Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Coronado Mustangs and Blair Conwright.