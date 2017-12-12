Texas Tech volleyball falls in NIVC Championship

The terrific postseason run of the Texas Tech volleyball team came to an end in the NIVC Championship as they were swept by Ole Miss 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.

The Red Raiders had four straight wins in the 32 team NIVC Tournament to make their first postseason championship in program history.

Finishing 19-15, Texas Tech had the most wins in a season since 2000.

