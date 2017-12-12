A day of Spring before Winter returns - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

A day of Spring before Winter returns

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Sunny and warmer for your Wednesday forecast, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s across the South Plains.

In the late afternoon another front will move into the South Plains, bringing another drop in temperatures for the region.

Ahead of the latest cold front the highs will climb to 66 degrees in Lubbock, then fall overnight to 25 degrees on Thursday morning. Skies on Wednesday will remain sunny and the winds will turn to the northeast around 3 to 4 p.m. if not sooner.

As it gets cold on Wednesday night, if you want to bundle-up and step outside the Geminid meteor shower will be at its peak overnight into Thursday. All you have to do is look to the southern area of the skies and you could see up to one meteor per minute.

On Thursday a chilly day with highs from the 40s in Plainview to near 50 in Lubbock and increasing clouds late in the day into early Friday. While some light snow is possible in the panhandle area, only some flurries are likely in then northwest South Plains.

It will remain cool on Friday.

