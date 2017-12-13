Pay it Forward: Hold Your Horses Therapeutic Riding Center

This week, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union paid it forward to a woman who works a full time job and runs a non-profit horse therapy center for kids and adults with disabilities.

Debbie Walker nominated her friend, Stephanie Wood, because of how hard she works to help people in the community. Debbie says Stephanie dedicates countless hours to running the Hold Your Horses Therapeutic Riding Center after working her full-time job with LISD.

WesTex Federal Credit Union gave Stephanie a gift card for HF&C FEED to help feed the horses through the winter. At the center, they provide therapeutic services for many people in our area.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/PIF.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.