Tyrail Hardrick wanted for burglary of habitation

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office has released another name for its Warrant Wednesday: Tyrail Hardrick, who is wanted for burglary of a habitation.

Anyone with information regarding Hardrick is asked to contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office in Levelland, the phone number for that office is 806-894-3126. Those with the office are also asking people with any knowledge of Hardrick to not attempt to apprehend him themselves.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.