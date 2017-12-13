Tyrail Hardrick wanted for burglary of habitation - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tyrail Hardrick wanted for burglary of habitation

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Warrant Wednesday sign for Tyrail Hardrick (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) Warrant Wednesday sign for Tyrail Hardrick (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office has released another name for its Warrant Wednesday: Tyrail Hardrick, who is wanted for burglary of a habitation. 

Anyone with information regarding Hardrick is asked to contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office in Levelland, the phone number for that office is 806-894-3126. Those with the office are also asking people with any knowledge of Hardrick to not attempt to apprehend him themselves. 

