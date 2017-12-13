Rosary, visitation announced for Segundo Garcia

A rosary and visitation time have been announced for Segundo Garcia, who was killed in Lubbock on Friday after he was hit by a vehicle on Avenue Q.

Bartley Funeral Home in Plainview will host the Rosary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in its chapel at 1200 S. Interstate 27. Garcia was a resident of Plainview and was 36-years-old when he died.

