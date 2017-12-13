Rosary, visitation announced for Segundo Garcia

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.
One person has been hospitalized after a shooting that happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Rene Pena, 40, was taken to University Medical Center.
