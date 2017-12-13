Police search for suspect after Wednesday morning shooting

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting that happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Rene Pena, 40, was taken to University Medical Center. Officials say Pena was shot in the shoulder and the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Lubbock Police responded to the scene of 2514 Bates St. after someone called saying they were shot, according to an LPD news release. Once they arrived, police found Pena with a gunshot wound in his right shoulder.

The investigation revealed Pena was shot in the 2400 block of Colgate Ave.

Officials say Pena drove to the home on Colgate where he got into an argument with several people after getting out of his vehicle. After he got back into his vehicle an unknown suspect went to the vehicle and shot Pena one time.

Pena then went to Bates Street, where he was able to call 911. At this time there is no suspect description, but the investigation is still on-going.

