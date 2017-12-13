Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for elevated wildfire conditions; 8 counties under burn ban

The Dickens County Volunteer Fire Department has announced the county is now placed on a burn ban, adding it to more than 90 other Texas counties that are currently under a ban.

As of Dec. 13, the Texas A&M Forest Service had 92 other counties in a burn ban. Of those 92, eight of them are in the KCBD NewsChannel 11 viewing area.

Those counties include Yoakum, Cochran, Bailey, Lamb, Crosby, Garza, Motley and now Dickens.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the far Southern Texas Panhandle. For Wednesday, elevated wildfire conditions are expected to develop area-wide. A Rangeland Fire Danger Statement is in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Elevated wildfire conditions could return to portions of the region on Saturday, but the hazardous weather outlook is in effect until Tuesday.

A full list of the counties can be found in the PDF document from the forest service down below:

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.