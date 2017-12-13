Lubbock police searching for another 'porch pirate' caught on camera

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.
Texas DPS troopers have now released the name of a Brownfield man killed in a deadly accident just east of US 62/82 on FM 1585.
