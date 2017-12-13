Lubbock police searching for another 'porch pirate' caught on camera

Lubbock police are searching for another "porch pirate" caught on camera.

The individual in this photo is wanted in connection with a theft that happened in the 2700 block of 29th Street on Dec. 8.

The video shows the suspect stealing a package from the victim's front porch.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

