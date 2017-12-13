South Plains Food Bank needs volunteers this holiday season

The South Plains Food Bank helps thousands of people across the South Plains every day throughout the year.

But the holiday season is a particularly busy time for them. As they prepare to feed 10,000 people this Christmas, they are sorely in need of volunteers.

"Our Christmas boxes are normally about two times what we would normally hand out, it's about 50 extra pounds of food," said Meagan Bratton, director of development at the SPFB.

Those boxes will have the normal items like dry and canned foods, a frozen foods box, but will also come with holiday food like turkey or ham and additional Christmas goodies.

The SPFB is planning to hand out 4,500 boxes that will feed about 10,000 people on the South Plains, but they need volunteers to help get those boxes ready to go.

"Giving of your time really helps us. Especially during the holiday season, we're really busy. We have a lot more families to help and just having those extra hands to get in here with us, it helps tremendously," Bratton said.

These boxes could be the only food some families have this Christmas.

"A lot of our families wouldn't be able to put food on the table, have that nice Christmas feast, get the family together, like we're all used to doing the holiday season if they don't come and get a holiday box," Bratton said.

Being able to give those families a little bit of Christmas cheer means a lot to the volunteers and the recipients.

"When we do our distribution, every single person that comes through that line will tell us thank you and God bless you," said Bratton.

If you'd to help pack Christmas boxes, you can contact the SPFB on their website or call them at (806)-763-3003.

