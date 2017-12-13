Brownfield man killed in head-on collision east of US 62/82 on FM 1585

Texas DPS troopers have now released the name of a Brownfield man killed in a deadly accident just east of US 62/82 on FM 1585.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

DPS says this was a head-on collision involving Ford and Kia passenger cars. The driver and sole occupant of Kia, identified as 18-year-old Samantha Cardenas of Lubbock, was transported to UMC with unknown injuries.

The driver and sole occupant in the Ford, 30-year-old Eloy Arenas of Brownfield, was pronounced dead at scene.

DPS is working a second fatal accident that happened at the intersection of FM 1585 and US 62/82, also on Wednesday night. We'll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.